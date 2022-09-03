Donovan will sit Saturday against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
The Cardinals elected to sit several lefties against southpaw Drew Smyly. Donovan has now been on the bench against 10 of the last 11 lefties the Cardinals have faced.
