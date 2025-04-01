Donovan hit his first career home run off a left-handed pitcher Monday, taking Tyler Anderson deep in the Cardinals' loss to the Angels.

Donovan entered the contest homerless in 335 career plate appearances versus southpaws before hitting one out off Anderson in his first trip to the dish Monday. It was his only hit in five plate appearances. Donovan batted third in the Cardinals' first three games versus righties before hitting sixth against a southpaw Monday.