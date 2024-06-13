Donovan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-3 win versus the Pirates.

Donovan took Mitch Keller deep in the sixth inning for what turned out to be the game's winning run. He extended his hitting streak to eight games and snapped a streak of 26 games without a homer in the process. The 27-year-old has gone 10-for-30 (.333) during his hitting streak and now carries a .248/.325/.380 slash line with five home runs and 29 RBI for the season.