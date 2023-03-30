Donovan is starting at second base and batting leadoff for Thursday's opener versus the Blue Jays.
Donovan could move to the bottom of the order against lefties, but he looks to be the preferred choice at leadoff versus right-handers. Lars Nootbaar will bat behind Donovan in the two-hole.
