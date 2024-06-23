Donovan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 9-4 win over the Giants on Saturday.

Donovan singled in the fifth inning then hit a solo home run off Giants reliever Luke Jackson in the seventh. Donovan is on fire, homering for the third time in four games and recording his third straight multi-hit effort. He has hit safely in 15 of 18 June contests with four long balls and 12 RBI. On the season, the 27-year-old is hitting .262 with eight home runs, 37 RBI and 34 runs scored in 275 at-bats.