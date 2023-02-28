Donovan clubbed a two-run homer and added an RBI single Monday versus the Mets in Grapefruit League action.
It's the second home run in three spring training games for Donovan, who hit just five long balls in 126 contests for the Cardinals in his rookie season. Donovan is standing more upright at the plate this spring and, as manager Oli Marmol noted on Monday's ESPN broadcast, is making more of an effort to pull the ball in the air. He's also switched to a puck-style bat knob. It's worth tracking to see whether Donovan's newfound pop can be sustained while not taking away from his excellent plate skills.
