Donovan went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a triple, a walk and two runs scored in a 6-5 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

Donovan helped the Cardinals get to innings-eater Alec Mills early and often. He hit his first career triple in the bottom of the first before coming in to score a run on a Nolan Arenado single. He then led off the third with the first of three Cardinals solo home runs in the inning. The rookie left-handed bat has bounced around the Cardinals lineup so far this year, but with an elite .426 OBP it wouldn't be a surprise to see him continue to hit out of the two-hole like he did Sunday.