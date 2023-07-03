Donovan went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Donovan returned to the leadoff spot after not appearing in Saturday's doubleheader and picked up right where he left off with his second home run in his last three games. The 26-year-old has cemented himself as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter against righties, and has rightfully earned it, as he's slashing .325/.428/.513 with six homers, 15 RBI, 19 runs and a 15:15 BB:K in his last 32 games after struggling to get going in April and the large majority of May.