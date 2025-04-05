Donovan went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Red Sox.

Donovan launched a solo homer off Walker Buehler in the fifth inning and then added RBI singles in the seventh and ninth frames. The 28-year-old is off to a solid start in 2025, hitting .267 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored across 33 plate appearances.