Donovan went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 9-5 win over Atlanta in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Donovan was held hitless in the matinee, the fourth time in 15 games in July that's happened. He bounced back in the nightcap, hitting a solo shot in the fifth inning and adding a two-run single in the ninth. The 27-year-old is batting .328 in July, and he's up to .275 for the year with a .757 OPS, nine homers, 48 RBI, 44 runs scored, 22 doubles, one triple and three stolen bases over 93 games.