Donovan went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Donovan tied the game at 1-1 with his sixth-inning solo shot. The utility man is still about a week away from returning to the field while battling an arm injury. It's had little impact on his hitting -- Donovan has gone 15-for-41 (.366) with three homers and 10 RBI over 11 contests in July. He's up to a .285/.372/.433 slash line with 11 homers, 34 RBI, 41 runs scored and four stolen bases through 85 games. Donovan should remain as the designated hitter until he returns to the field.