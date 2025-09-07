Donovan (groin) hopes to be ready to begin a rehab assignment sometime during the upcoming week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Donovan has been upping his baseball activities as he works his way back from a left groin strain and appears almost ready to test things out in a game setting. He could be eyeing a return Sept. 15 when the Cardinals return to St. Louis to begin a homestand. Donovan has been sidelined since mid-August.