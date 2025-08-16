Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (foot) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Donovan was scratched from Friday's lineup with a foot injury, and he'll be sidelined once again Saturday. It's unclear if his absence is due to the injury or simply to avoid a same-hand matchup against southpaw Max Fried. Thomas Saggese will draw another start at second base.
