default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Donovan (foot) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Donovan was scratched from Friday's lineup with a foot injury, and he'll be sidelined once again Saturday. It's unclear if his absence is due to the injury or simply to avoid a same-hand matchup against southpaw Max Fried. Thomas Saggese will draw another start at second base.

More News