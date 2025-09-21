Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Idle Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Donovan will get the day off Sunday, opening up a start at second base for Jose Fermin. Donovan is 9-for-28 (.321) since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 12.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Resting for day game•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Activated from 10-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Could be activated this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Aims for rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hopes for rehab games this week•