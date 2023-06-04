Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

The lefty-hitting Donovan will get a breather in the series finale with St. Louis opposing a left-handed starting pitcher (Rich Hill). Donovan had started in each of the Cardinals' last 10 games, slashing .273/.415/.576 with three home runs and two stolen bases. With all of Tyler O'Neill (back), Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Lars Nootbaar (back) on the injured list, Donovan should be a near-everyday player in the corner outfield for the foreseeable future.