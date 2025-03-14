Donovan is expected to assume a super utility role this season for the Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Had the club been able to trade Nolan Arenado, it was prepared to play Nolan Gorman at third base and give Donovan the lion's share of reps at second base. The keystone might still be where Donovan plays most, but Gorman will also receive starts there, with Donovan seeing plenty of action in left field, as well, particularly on days Lars Nootbaar plays center field. Donovan is also capable of handling third base, first base and shortstop.