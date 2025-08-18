The Cardinals placed Donovan on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left groin strain.

The Cardinals played a man short over the weekend with the hope that Donovan would be ready to return to the lineup early this week. However, he was ultimately not able to show enough improvement to avoid a stint on the IL. Donovan's IL placement is retroactive to Friday, so he will be eligible for activation Aug. 25. Thomas Saggese should continue to see the bulk of the playing time at second base in Donovan's stead.