Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Late addition to lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan was left off the first iteration of St. Louis' lineup Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to play after sitting out Monday's game with groin tightness. The 28-year-old has slashed .321/.367/.500 over 30 plate appearances since returning from the injured list Sept. 12.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Expected back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Late scratch Monday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Idle Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Resting for day game•