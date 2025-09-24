Donovan (groin) will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday against the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was left off the first iteration of St. Louis' lineup Tuesday, but he's now been cleared to play after sitting out Monday's game with groin tightness. The 28-year-old has slashed .321/.367/.500 over 30 plate appearances since returning from the injured list Sept. 12.