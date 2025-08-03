Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Late scratch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres due to a family emergency, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan was penciled in atop the lineup for the series finale in San Diego, but he'll instead be unavailable while he address a personal matter. It's unclear if the situation will affect his availability beyond Sunday's contest.
