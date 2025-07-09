Donovan went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Donovan ripped his eighth long ball of the year, also pushing his hitting streak up to six games to begin the month of July. Four of his eight homers have come in his last 14 outings, but the utility man's batting average has suffered with the surge in power. Donovan is hitting .235 (12-for-51) with one double, seven RBI and seven runs scored during that period.