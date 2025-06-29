Donovan went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks, two total runs and two total RBI in Saturday's 9-6 victory versus the Guardians.

Donovan set the tone for the high-scoring matchup when he led off the contest with a 391-foot homer. The versatile veteran added a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning while also drawing multiple free passes for just the third time this season. Donovan has been slumping of late, batting just .158 (6-for-38) over his past 10 games, but he's still hitting a strong .302 on the campaign.