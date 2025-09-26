Donovan is expected to play only in an emergency during the Cardinals' final series of the season against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports

Donovan is banged up, tending to general soreness and a groin injury. Now that the Cardinals are eliminated from the postseason, the club will essentially shut Donovan down for the final few games. He's out of the lineup for Friday's series opener and isn't expected to appear in Saturday or Sunday's contests. While he's idle, look for Nolan Gorman or Jose Fermin to handle second base duties. Donovan will likely end the season slashing .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBI and 64 runs in 515 plate appearances.