Donovan is dealing with an arm injury that is limiting him to designated hitter duties Friday against the National, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He is in the midst of a throwing program, and the hope is that he can return to the field soon. There isn't as much of a time crunch for Donovan with Tommy Edman (wrist) and Tyler O'Neill (back) on the injured list, although O'Neill is due back soon.