Donovan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

The versatile rookie's ability to play the corner outfield and all four infield spots gives him multiple pathways to playing time, but Donovan's ongoing slump at the plate seems to have cost him an everyday role. After producing an .584 OPS in his last 12 games dating back to July 8, the lefty-hitting Donovan will take a seat for the third time in four contests, even with a right-hander in Keegan Thompson on the hill for Chicago. Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar seem to be the main beneficiaries of manager Oliver Marmol choosing to limit Donovan's role of late.