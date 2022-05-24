Donovan will start in right field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

He'll occupy right field for the third game in a row and stay in the lineup for the 15th time in the Cardinals' last 17 games while he remains one of the hottest hitters in the lineup. After going 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run in Monday's 7-3 win, Donovan will climb from the No. 6 spot in the order to the two hole, swapping lineup positions with Nolan Gorman from a day earlier.