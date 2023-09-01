The Cardinals transferred Donovan (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan underwent season-ending surgery in August to repair the flexor strain in his right elbow, so a move to the 60-day IL was expected. His spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Ryan Helsley (forearm), who came off the 60-day injured list Friday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Needs season-ending surgery•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Sitting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Racks up three hits•