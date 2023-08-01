Donovan will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair the flexor strain in his right arm, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Donovan hasn't been able to play the field since late June because of the lingering flexor strain, and the out-of-contention Cardinals will go ahead and address the issue now rather than waiting until the offseason. The 26-year-old super-utilityman is expected to be ready for the beginning of spring training in 2024. He finishes the 2023 campaign with a .281/.362/.419 batting line across 371 plate appearances.