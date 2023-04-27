Donovan is not in the starting lineup Thursday at San Francisco.
Tommy Edman will play second base and bat ninth with Paul DeJong taking a turn at shortstop and hitting sixth. Donovan has fallen into a bit of a slump but should remain a key piece of the Cardinals' offensive and defensive blueprint.
