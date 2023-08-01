Donovan is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Twins.
Donovan still can't throw due to a flexor strain and Jordan Walker is taking a turn as the Cardinals' designated hitter Tuesday against Minnesota. Taylor Motter will play second base with Nolan Gorman (back) also still sidelined.
