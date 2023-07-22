Donovan remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

Donovan hasn't taken the field since late June while dealing with a flexor strain, but he's made 10 starts as a designated hitter since then, with his 1.042 OPS indicating that the issue seemingly only affects his ability to throw, not hit. He's nonetheless been stuck on the bench for three straight days, first due to a doctor's visit and then due to a pair of matchups against southpaws. (Righty Michael Fulmer will be the first pitcher on the mound for Chicago on Saturday, but lefty Drew Smyly is expected to handle the bulk innings.) Nolan Arenado will fill the DH spot, with Jose Fermin starting at the hot corner.