Donovan isn't starting Saturday against the Phillies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan hit just .200 with seven strikeouts over his last six games and will be out of the lineup for the first time since June 22. The 25-year-old will likely see more sporadic days off going forward after Corey Dickerson (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
