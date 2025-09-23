Donovan (groin) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The Cardinals expected Donovan to return to the starting nine Tuesday after he was scratched Monday with a groin injury, but he'll instead take another day to recover while Jose Fermin starts at the keystone. With just five games left on the regular-season schedule and St. Louis flirting with elimination from postseason contention, the Cardinals may opt to shut Donovan down for the rest of the year if his condition doesn't improve soon.