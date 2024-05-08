Donovan is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
With left-hander Jose Quintana toeing the slab for the Mets, the Cardinals have elected to give the left-handed hitting Donovan a breather. Lars Nootbaar will be in left field and Dylan Carlson will handle right.
