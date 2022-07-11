Donovan (illness) isn't starting Monday's game against the Phillies.
Donovan continues to deal with a non-COVID-19-related illness and will be held out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. The worst of the ailment may be behind Donovan, however; Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat relays that the rookie returned to the clubhouse Monday and was able to do some running on the field. He could be available off the bench Monday and return to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener with the Dodgers.
