Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Donovan will continue to see regular rest days while limited to DH duties due to flexor strain, and he'll sit Sunday for the second time in the past three games. Paul Goldschimdt will rest his legs at designated hitter while Alec Burleson starts at first base.
