Donovan (illness) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan looks to be making progress in his recovery from a non-COVID-19-related illness after he rejoined the team Monday, but he'll be out of the starting nine for the fourth game in a row while he works to regain conditioning. The Cardinals will deploy Corey Dickerson and Juan Yepez as their corner outfielders while Donovan is on the bench.