Donovan went 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored in Thursday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

Donovan did his job as the leadoff man Thursday, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. The effort increased his OBP to .400 on the season, good for fourth in the majors among batters with at least 300 plate appearances. His two runs now bring his total to nine in his last 10 games, as he has thrived hitting in front of Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado recently.