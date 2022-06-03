Donovan went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Cubs.

Donovan's batting has cooled a bit lately -- he's hitting .231 over his last eight games. In that span, he's also walked five times while striking out just twice. The 25-year-old has a .303/.442/.421 slash line with one home run, nine RBI, 14 runs scored, a stolen base and six doubles through 95 plate appearances. Impressively, his plate discipline has been solid after he didn't post a walk in his first 11 contests. He's walking at a 18.3 percent clip while striking out at just 13.7 percent.