Donovan (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Though the Cardinals described Donovan's removal from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 9-1 loss as precautionary, the 28-year-old will end up missing a second straight start while he tends to a tight left groin. Thomas Saggese will replace Donovan at second base Sunday, and shortstop Masyn Winn will get a look in the leadoff spot.