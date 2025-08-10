default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Donovan (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Though the Cardinals described Donovan's removal from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 9-1 loss as precautionary, the 28-year-old will end up missing a second straight start while he tends to a tight left groin. Thomas Saggese will replace Donovan at second base Sunday, and shortstop Masyn Winn will get a look in the leadoff spot.

More News