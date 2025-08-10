Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On bench for series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Though the Cardinals described Donovan's removal from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 9-1 loss as precautionary, the 28-year-old will end up missing a second straight start while he tends to a tight left groin. Thomas Saggese will replace Donovan at second base Sunday, and shortstop Masyn Winn will get a look in the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to Cardinals' lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting rest Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Goes deep in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Launches eighth homer in win•