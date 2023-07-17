Donovan will sit Monday against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan will get a breather as St. Louis takes on left-hander Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Willson Contreras will slot in at designated hitter while Ivan Herrera enters the lineup behind the plate and bats seventh in the series opener with Miami.
