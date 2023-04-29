Donovan is not in Saturday's lineup against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
With tough southpaw Clayton Kershaw starting for the Dodgers, the Cardinals are going with as many righties as possible to start the game. Paul DeJong is starting at shortstop with Tommy Edman at second base.
