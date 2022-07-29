Donovan is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Washington, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan started the past eight games across five different positions, and he'll take a seat after posting a .261/.438/.261 slash line during that stretch. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter while Lars Nootbaar starts in right field.
