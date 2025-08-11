Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Out of lineup again Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan (groin) remains out of the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rockies.
Donovan will miss a third straight start as he battles left groin tightness. He is considered day-to-day. Thomas Saggese will fill in at second base and bat seventh in Donovan's stead.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: On bench for series finale•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Scratched with groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Returns to Cardinals' lineup•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Getting rest Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Goes deep in win•