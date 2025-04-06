Donovan is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan started the first eight contests of the season and batted .267 (8-for-30) with two homers and six RBI, but he'll take a seat for Game 1 of the twin bill. Prospect Thomas Saggese will man the keystone and bat seventh in the matinee.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Homers, drives in three in loss•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Hits first-ever homer off lefty•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Slated to hit third in opener•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Will see some reps at shortstop•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: In line for super utility role•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Gets $2.85M salary for 2025•