Donovan is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Donovan started the first eight contests of the season and batted .267 (8-for-30) with two homers and six RBI, but he'll take a seat for Game 1 of the twin bill. Prospect Thomas Saggese will man the keystone and bat seventh in the matinee.