Donovan is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan started the first eight contests of the season and batted .267 (8-for-30) with two homers and six RBI, but he'll take a seat for the opener of the twin bill. Prospect Thomas Saggese will man the keystone and bat seventh in the matinee.
