Donovan will hit the bench Saturday against the Dodgers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Donovan started against the left-handed Andrew Heaney on Friday but will sit against a different caliber of southpaw in Clayton Kershaw on Saturday. Tommy Edman will slide to second base in his absence, while Paul DeJong starts at shortstop.
