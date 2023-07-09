Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old has been limited to serving as St. Louis' designated hitter over the past week while dealing with arm pain, though he's still found plenty of success at the plate with a 1.004 OPS in his last eight contests. Donovan is scheduled to start a throwing program during the All-Star break, per Jones, though it'll likely be at least a couple more weeks before he's potentially cleared to play in the field.