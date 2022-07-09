Donovan won't be at the park Saturday against the Phillies due to an illness, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan's has not yet been reported to be COVID-19, so it's possible his absence will be brief. Either way, he won't be appearing in any capacity in Saturday's contest.
