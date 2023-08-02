The Cardinals placed Donovan on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right elbow strain.
The move to the IL comes as little surprise after manager Oliver Marmol said earlier in the day that Donovan will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday to repair a torn flexor in his right (throwing) arm. Tommy Edman (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move.
