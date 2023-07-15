Donovan played catch on the field with a trainer Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan has been dealing with an arm injury that has limited him to DH since late June. It's unclear how soon Donovan will return to fielding duties, but Saturday is a good sign of progress. Despite his injury, Donovan is slashing .400/.423/.520 through 26 plate appearances in July.
